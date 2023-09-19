State government emergency managers from across the state have met with councillors in the Eurobodalla to discuss community preparedness, heatwave havens and the bushfire risk facing the region.
The meeting, which took place in early September, saw the council speak with representatives from the State Emergency Service (SES), Community and Justice, Rural Fire Service (RFS), police and the health department.
Councillors were told by representatives that the region could expect a "typical" summer bushfire risk, with the large areas burnt in the 2019 and 2020 bushfires still providing some protection for parts of the shire.
There was agreement amongst representatives that the community was more aware of the importance of being prepared for natural disasters after three challenging years.
However, councillors were told the community needs to take more responsibility for preparing their properties.
"[It's] not possible to put a fire truck on every single lawn," said the emergency representatives.
Councillors were told more heat havens like those at the Moruya Preschool and Batemans Bay Uniting Church are not necessarily needed, with many existing places including bowling clubs, RSLs and libraries already available to the community.
A heatwave haven is designed to provide a cool, safe space for community members by installing air conditioners and HEPA filters powered by solar panels and batteries.
There was consensus from experts that there was "no immediate need" to be putting extra funding, time and resources into opening areas that "might only get used by a few people".
The round table meeting, led by council general manager Warwick Winn, came just one week before the Bureau of Meteorology formally declared an El Nino weather event. With a hot summer predicted, the council is beginning to advertise for its first full-time Local Emergency Management Officer.
Mayor Mathew Hatcher said the meeting gave the council an opportunity to learn how state government agencies prepare for emergencies and how that aligns with the council's work since the Black Summer bushfires.
"I encourage every single person to sit down and work through a bushfire plan for their property," Cr Hatcher said.
"While we expect a hotter and drier summer this year, no one is predicting a repeat of three years ago."
