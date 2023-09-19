Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Council meets with state government emergency managers, discuss heatwave havens, bushfire risk

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 20 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 9:30am
Eurobodalla councillors and local emergency officials met in Moruya in early September to discuss natural disaster preparedness. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council
Eurobodalla councillors and local emergency officials met in Moruya in early September to discuss natural disaster preparedness. Picture via Eurobodalla Shire Council

State government emergency managers from across the state have met with councillors in the Eurobodalla to discuss community preparedness, heatwave havens and the bushfire risk facing the region.

