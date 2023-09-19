Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Major power outage sweeps Moruya during spring heatwave

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated September 19 2023 - 3:55pm, first published 3:48pm
About 1100 homes have lost power in Moruya during a heatwave, which saw temperatures reach 34 degrees on September 19. Picture file
As temperatures reached 34 degrees in the early afternoon of Tuesday, September 19, more than 1000 homes in Moruya lost power.

