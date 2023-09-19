As temperatures reached 34 degrees in the early afternoon of Tuesday, September 19, more than 1000 homes in Moruya lost power.
The unplanned power outage started at about 2.30pm, just as a small fire was reported to the Rural Fire Service in the south of Moruya near the Princes Highway.
A spokesperson from RFS crews on the Far South Coast said the fire was contained within less than ten minutes, however the fire had the potential to devastate homes nearby.
The fire began near the intersection of Francis Street and Bergalia Street in Moruya.
They could not confirm that the fire directly impacted the electrical network.
A spokesperson from Essential Energy said about 1100 customers were being affected by the unplanned outage.
"Network protection equipment was activated to isolate supply to affected areas at 2.30pm this afternoon, after detecting faults on the high voltage electricity network," the spokesperson said.
Essential Energy could not provide an estimated power restoration time.
They said during extreme fire conditions, they need to complete a "full line patrol" and deem conditions safe before manually restoring power.
