Grassroots groups and individuals in the Eurobodalla who are determined to improve community resilience are invited to apply for up to $20,000 in the latest grant round offered by Eurobodalla Fire to Flourish.
Fire to Flourish is a five-year multidisciplinary project designed to research and foster community-led resilience in the wake of natural disasters like the Black Summer bushfires.
It is funded by Monash University and the Paul Ramsay Foundation and encourages a self-determined approach within four Local Government Areas in New South Wales that have recently been affected by natural disasters, including the Eurobodalla.
In December 2022, eight community co-designers in the Eurobodalla met to discuss and disseminate a $300,000 grant to fund community projects dedicated to supporting the community in different ways.
From these discussions, nine projects including programs by Muladha Gumara, Repurposing for Resilience and the South Coast Community Kitchen received grants.
Walbunja woman Kizzy Nye is leading the Eurobodalla Fire to Flourish program and announced the second round of grants of up to $20,000 for community projects in Mogo on Monday, September 18.
"This is about programs that are community-led because the community knows what they need," she said.
"Everybody on the South Coast has a lived experience of the 2019 and 2020 bushfires, and that's the way we see it: whether you were smoke-affected, mentally affected or your house burnt down, everybody was affected and anybody can apply for the funding."
The grants open on September 20 and close on October 20. Successful applications will be announced on December 1.
Fire to Flourish community facilitator Alice Ansara said the core idea of the funding is to allow the community to identify and receive the support they need, rather than ideas coming from outside agencies.
"It will show that when communities identify what it is they need around disaster preparedness or recovery, the results are better for everyone," she said.
"We are the ones who have the lived experience."
Fire to Flourish invites individuals, networks and collectives to apply who are based in the Eurobodalla and are actively working towards improving the strength, resilience and disaster preparedness of people in the Eurobodalla. This can also apply to people who are particularly disadvantaged or vulnerable.
Community facilitator Steph Chiu said receiving grants can be difficult for individuals and smaller groups in regional areas like the Eurobodalla.
"We want to give life to those little ideas," she said, "if you have an idea for a solution, this granting round is for you".
She said to be eligible, applicants should reach out to Fire to Flourish, must be based in the Eurobodalla and the idea or project must be community-led and cannot have previously received funding from the program.
Fire to Flourish will strongly consider groups or individuals who meet their program criteria:
"We are a pilot program, but working very hard to work from a grassroots level to affect systems change."
The Fire to Flourish team will host support sessions for those interested in applying on September 19 and October 4 and 12.
Learn more by contacting Kizzy Nye on 0497 262 442 or kizzy.nye@monash.edu.au.
