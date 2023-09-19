Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Fire bans, permits suspended: your guide to south coast fire conditions, September 19

Jorja McDonnell
By Jorja McDonnell
Updated September 19 2023 - 12:20pm, first published 11:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

UPDATE, 12.05PM:

Fire danger on the Far South Coast - Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Shires - has been upgraded to catastrophic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jorja McDonnell

Jorja McDonnell

Journalist

Jorja reports for the South Coast Register, and occasionally the Milton-Ulladulla Times. Email: jorja.mcdonnell@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0438 842 394

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.