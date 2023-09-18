Members from Montague Art & Craft Society gathered at Club Narooma for the official opening of their annual exhibition.
The Coastal Life exhibition, held September 16-17, was part of the River of Art Festival.
MACS president Julie Hartley presented a life membership award to Jennifer Hawkins.
READ ALSO:
Ms Hawkins, a long-time member of MACS, has made an outstanding contribution to MACS by motivating others to find their own creative enjoyment in a wide variety of art forms.
The exhibition attracted 120 visitors.
The opening night was very successful with many members coming through with family and friends to view the 67 works.
The works were created in tutored weekly groups in textiles, mosaics, painting and drawing, as well as lead-lighting.
The People's Choice awards went to Alison Spurgeon and to Jan Atkinson.
The opening of the Coastal Life exhibition was a chance for every member to share successes and even sell some of their work to the visiting public at Club Narooma.
It was also an opportunity to thank each of MACS volunteer tutors for their contribution to the local arts community.
The MACS Studio on Glasshouse Rocks Road, Narooma, is open during the week for locals to bring friends along to enjoy our self-help groups.
There friendly tutors supply encouraging and teaching skills.
Studio visitors are welcome with two free visits so do get in touch at macsartnarooma@gmail.com
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.