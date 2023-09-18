When a journalist asked Sharon Halliday why she writes, the response was simple "It's like breathing, I can't not do it".
That reporter had wanted to know more about Ms Halliday's passion.
"Whether you're writing fiction or non-fiction, you are baring your soul," she said. "By default you're opening yourself up to judgement and criticism."
"But the flip side of this is you are giving yourself a chance to fulfil a dream and succeed. And succeed not just in the way of book sales ... that's nice, but the real mark of achievement is when someone approaches you to say your book, maybe just a sentence, changed their life.
"That's a special kind of success."
Ms Halliday said words having the potential to move someone, empower them or ignite them to take action or change their life is what spurs her to evolving as a writer.
"I write for myself first because I have to - after all, it's cheap therapy - I write for service second because I know someone out there is feeling the same way I do," she said.
"I am reminded of Dr John Demartini's quote from The Riches Within, which is the epigraph to introduce my book, Messages from the Heart: 39 Answers to Your Life Questions, 'What a gift it is to receive one simple idea that can transform your life forever'."
She said writing had given her the opportunity to change people's lives and in doing so it had ultimately transformed her own.
"Following the publishing of Messages from the Heart, I continued my writing career by penning articles for a range of publications, including The Bay Post. My piece, 'From the Fire Front: The sky was a hellish red' was written to contribute to the healing process for a community in heartbreak."
Ms Halliday said her writing is sporadic, working on the next book or her blog, but fills out her days in between as a 'book Sherpa' helping aspiring authors connect with their inner writers and share that voice.
"Through my online writing courses and coaching programs, I teach others to overcome procrastination and develop productive writing habits. Guiding others to achieve their writing goals and dreams is equal to achieving my own.
"After all, a victory shared is all the more sweeter than going it alone."
Ms Halliday will host a writing workshop as part of Eurobodalla Shire Council's Saturday Sessions at The Bas on October 14 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.
Whether you're a seasoned writer or starting out, or compiling your family history 'Conquer your Everest and write your book' will be an interactive workshop that teaches you to harness your creativity, develop your writing skills, and stay motivated.
"Even if you don't consider yourself a writer but are thinking of writing something someday, you will come away with useful advice and practical writing tips," Ms Halliday said.
The cost is $120 per person and bookings can be made at Eventbrite. Places are limited.
