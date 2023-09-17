Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Bream, dusty flathead on the rise, Tuross River becoming fishing hotspot

By Jewie Josh
Updated September 18 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 9:36am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony from Bairnsdale had an awesome day on Batemans Bay waters in early September and cant wait to get back to do another charter.
Anthony from Bairnsdale had an awesome day on Batemans Bay waters in early September and cant wait to get back to do another charter.

Clyde River

The temperature in the Clyde River is on the upswing, hovering around 16 degrees. As a result, fishing activity is picking up, yielding impressive catches of bream and dusty flathead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.