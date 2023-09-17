The temperature in the Clyde River is on the upswing, hovering around 16 degrees. As a result, fishing activity is picking up, yielding impressive catches of bream and dusty flathead.
There have been some substantial jewfish caught near Big Island and Chinaman's Point. Near the main bridge, anglers have also reeled in some sizable Australian salmon.
At South Durras, anglers have been enjoying successful catches of salmon, bream, and tailor during high tide by employing pilchards as bait.
For those seeking large black drummer and groper, North Head's rocky shores are the prime destination. The bait of choice for this endeavour is peeled green prawns.
Inshore fishing remains relatively subdued, although there have been some pleasant surprises like snapper and morwong coming in from Pebbly Beach. The water temperature is at a comfortable 17 degrees.
Meanwhile, offshore anglers have been experiencing some fantastic hauls of nannygai and snapper around the Yellow Rock area, at depths ranging from 60 to 80 metres.
Rick, the expert from Game on Charters, suggests employing micro jigs for a successful snapper catch.
Game fishing has been a bit quieter lately, but our local expert angler, Kate Rogers, managed to land an impressive yellowfin tuna this week, proving that there are still exciting opportunities for those who know where to look.
The Tuross River is becoming a hotspot for anglers as dusty flathead are increasingly biting on soft plastics, and bream are making their way towards the main entrance.
Weather-wise, we're in for above-average temperatures this week, coupled with strong northwest winds, which bodes well for inshore fishing, maintaining the swell below a metre.
The favourable new moon phase is enhancing fishing prospects.
