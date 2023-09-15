St Peter's Anglican College, Broulee, has expanded its Senior Science and Vocational Education Training (VET) opportunities through construction of new education buildings.
The new additions were formally opened on Friday, September 15.
"The College has invested in its campus to develop new senior science facilities to meet the growing demand of increasing enrolments which are now complete," Colliers national director project leaders Iain Davidson said.
"In addition to the new science building, a new VET hub building, which includes a food technology classroom, an industry standard commercial kitchen with an adjacent food preparation area, two art classrooms and a textile classroom is now welcoming students," Mr Davidson said.
"There are also two outdoor learning spaces, teacher and administration spaces, student amenities and a school canteen."
Mr Davidson said sadly some parts of the St Peter's campus had been wiped out in the devastating Black Summer bushfires, but through a $9million investment, the new openings were part of the college's rebuild and expansion plan.
"This work will enable St Peter's to continue to meet the education and training needs of the growing local Broulee community," he said.
Colliers has been appointed to manage the St Peter's Anglican College Campus project on behalf of St Peter's.
"Our role has been to manage the contractor and to keep the project on track and on budget," Mr Davidson said.
College principal Darren McPartland said the Anglican diocese of Canberra and Goulburn were committed to ensuring the college remains a centre of educational excellence for Broulee and the wider South Coast.
"St Peter's Anglican College welcomes students from Prep. to Year 12 and is an integral part of the South Coast Anglican Schools and wider Anglican Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn network," Mr McPartland said.
