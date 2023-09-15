Batemans Bay Swim Club will host a trial night on Wednesday, September 20 and Club liaison officer, Julie Knight, is encouraging everyone to come along, grab a sausage sizzle, and to learn about what's on offer.
"Swim Club is for everyone, whether they're four years old or teenagers, even adults can come along," she said.
"It's about practicing what they learn in lessons and training, and improving their times."
Each week they enter events, on week one they swim and set a time that they have to beat each week.
"There's always freestyle and then there's breaststroke, butterfly, relays," Ms Knight said.
She said it was great to see the Club back up and running after being closed during the construction phase of the Bay Pavillions.
"We're reestablishing the club," Ms Knight said.
"And it's great because now we don't have to worry about what the weather is like. If it's too hot they're not going to get sunburnt and if it's too wet they're not going to get cold."
Previously the Club had to cancel at short notice due to stormy nights, however it would now be able to run "no matter what".
"After each swim club night we have some food, and for the first two weeks we will have a sausage sizzle," Ms Knight said.
A life member, Ms Knight's son Lachlan, after many years with Swim Club at both Batemans Bay and Ulladulla, is now Batemans Bay's head swim coach.
"It's full circle," Ms Knight said.
"Come along and see what swim club is about," Ms Knight said.
