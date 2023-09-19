Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Property of the Week

16 Fishermans Crescent, North Narooma

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
September 20 2023 - 8:30am
Inlet-view family home
Inlet-view family home

4 Bed | 3 Bath | 2 Car

  • 16 Fishermans Crescent, North Narooma
  • Expressions of interest
  • Agency: Whale Coast Realty 02 4476 2699
  • Contact: John Murray 0475 053 869
  • Inspect: By appointment

Situated in a peaceful coastal neighbourhood, this property provides comfort and serenity.

