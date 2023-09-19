Inlet-view family home

Situated in a peaceful coastal neighbourhood, this property provides comfort and serenity.
"It's a large, solid house, with three big living spaces, providing plenty of room for the whole family," said John Murray, real estate agent.
"Plus, there are excellent views over Wagonga Inlet."
Upstairs, the sun pours into three good-sized bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, as well as the main bedroom, which features a walk-in wardrobe and private ensuite.
The large, fully equipped kitchen is spacious and overlooks the water.
Downstairs, the expansive rumpus room is perfect for entertaining.
Whether you prefer a movie space for the family, a lively game room, or a tranquil retreat for hobbies, this versatile space can be used however you please.
Wine enthusiasts will delight in the dedicated wine cellar, perfect for storing and displaying your collection.
The spacious garage with internal access, easily accommodates vehicles and provides extra storage space.
This impressive property presents a unique chance to indulge in a serene lifestyle. Whether you're seeking a family haven, an entertainer's delight, or a place of relaxation, this home ticks all the boxes.
With inlet views at the front, and views out over spotted gums at the rear, you will never want to leave!
