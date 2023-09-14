The Tuross Head Floral Art and Garden Group has celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Past president Gwyn Singleton said the club had been forged by a group of 12 women in 1973, holding their inaugural meeting in the Tuross Head Progress Hall.
Elsie Fraser was the president at the club's inception and numbers swelled quickly with 30 registered members by the end of that first year.
That number is now 50 regular members.
"The Tuross Head Garden Group's meetings held in the Progress Hall were enjoyable get togethers including delicious, memorable afternoon teas," Ms Fraser said.
She said it was only fitting that the club's 50th was also celebrated with an afternoon tea prepared by members.
During that half a century, Ms Fraser said members had enjoyed fun social outings, garden visits, but also joint activities.
"Making topiary, Christmas floral wreaths, and Christmas card hats," she said.
The club hosts an annual charity lunch and features floral decoration each year, notably the efforts of Jenny Dixon who is still an active member of the club.
The progress hall was demolished in 2013 and the club moved across to Kyla Park Hall.
"The club continues to provide a friendly forum for activities such as informal decorative floral arrangement competitions - and talks and informative demonstrations by visiting experts," Ms Fraser said.
"The success of the Tuross Head Floral Art and Garden Group with its friendly ambiance, fellowship and interesting activities is evident from the 50 members who currently participate."
Club member Jenny said it was the club's friendly nature and community spirit that continued to drive its success.
"The group has provided a welcome place for many delightful, talented and enthusiastic member, all experiencing life in the magic of this little piece of paradise," Jenny said.
"Nurturing their gardens and their friendships and enjoying life. Our hearts have been with those who have moved or passed away.
"It is wonderful to be able to celebrate the 50 years in our inimitable style with the knowledge that the group will carry on the legacy of the founding members.
"The seeds that they sowed have grown and blossomed."
