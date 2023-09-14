Indira Carmichael can't get enough of the arts.
Spending her days as a busy arts coordinator for the Eurobodalla Shire Council overseeing the Bas Exhibition Centre, public art and many community arts projects, she spends her evenings working on her own creative practice.
Alongside fellow Eurobodalla artist Lee Honey, Ms Carmichael has produced a new body of work for exhibition at the Moruya Mechanics Institute during the River of Art Festival.
The shared exhibition - Familiar - unravels the DNA of recognition and recollection, investigating the human experience of familiarity.
Working across a variety of mediums, including collage, textiles and drawing, Ms Carmichael searches for a better understanding of familiar connections while Ms Honey's path is through breaking away from representations of nature to arrive at a fraught and uncertain present.
Ms Carmichael describes herself as a multi-disciplinary artist, with a particular love of pencil, linework and textiles.
Ms Honey is a collage artist who lives off-grid in Mogo. Being surrounded by a forest for the last seven years has inspired her to think more about how we relate to nature.
"Both Lee and I have found ourselves drawn to the natural world in exploring the theme." Ms Carmichael said.
"I have always admired Lee's collage and felt that our work would be really compatible in a joint show. I was delighted when she agreed to be part of the exhibition."
Ms Carmichael is not only busy with her own show during the festival but is a finalist in the River of Art Prize with two works selected for the exhibition at the Bay Pavilions.
She is also offering a drawing workshop and is holding an artist talk with Lee Honey as part of the River of Art Festivities.
The Familiar exhibition is on at the Mechanics Institute in Moruya 10am - 3pm daily From September 16-24.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.