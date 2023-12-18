US, Russian publishers swoop on Bermagui author's novel; film interest too

Bruce Nash's novel has people around the world laughing out loud and crying on the same page.
Australia's Allen & Unwin will publish 'All the words we know' early next year and Simon & Schuster's Atria Books will publish it in the US later in 2024.
Eksmo, one of Russia's largest publishers, has also acquired the rights and will translate it into Russian.
Bold Type Agency is still speaking with UK and European publishers and Mr Nash said there is apparently interest in the film rights.
'All the words we know' is an original and timeless tour de force with real depth and emotional power.- Allen and Unwin publisher Jane Palfreyman
It is Mr Nash's third published novel.
Over the last 35 years he has written around ten novels.
Some of them got very close to publishing, manuscripts won prizes and he won the odd fellowship.
"It wasn't until I moved down here that I had the first one accepted for publication," Mr Nash said.
Mr Nash moved to Beauty Point after retiring from a 30-year career teaching literature and creative writing in Queensland secondary schools.
The novel is about a woman in her late 80s in an aged care facility who is hell bent on solving the mystery surrounding her friend's death there.
Mr Nash said it is partly a mystery but more importantly is told from the perspective of the main character, Rose, who has memory and word deficits and dementia.
"To work out what is going on in the nursing home and solve the mystery, she has to access the memory of her own past with all the deficits that come with the territory.
"So it is about memory and language and how we make sense of the world."
Despite all her issues, Rose is indomitable, with a devilish sense of humour, and makes life difficult for those around her.
It is the rare novel that manages to be hilariously funny and heartbreakingly sad at the same time. Rose is tough, fragile, caustic and endearing, a character I adored from page one.- Peter Borland, Atria Books vice president and editor in chief
So strong is her character that she started speaking "so I just turned up at my desk to find out what Rose would say and do next", Mr Nash said.
"Publishers really like the mystery element but they are very excited about the voice, as they call it, of the book.
"It is distinctive and they find her very interesting."
It is a serious book but funny and poignant because Rose is constantly battling against her limitations.
Mr Nash said publishers can see a crossover between literary fiction and the increasingly popular crime fiction.
He is thrilled that publishing legend Jane Palfreyman of Allen & Unwin and agent Melanie Ostell are championing the book.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.