US, Russian publishers swoop on Bermagui author's novel; film interest too

By Marion Williams
Updated December 19 2023 - 12:22pm, first published 9:17am
Bruce Nash taught literature and creative writing in Queensland secondary schools for 30 years. He moved to Beauty Point two years after he retired. Picture supplied
Bruce Nash taught literature and creative writing in Queensland secondary schools for 30 years. He moved to Beauty Point two years after he retired. Picture supplied

Bruce Nash's novel has people around the world laughing out loud and crying on the same page.

