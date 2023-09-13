Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Voice to Parliament

Narooma Yes23 campaigners hold community forum, concert

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 13 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 12:29pm
Yes23 campaigners Steve Payne and Peter Phillips with their banner at Australia Rock. The Narooma and surrounding communities group of Yes23 volunteers are holding a community forum in Narooma on September 24 and a concert in Central Tilba on October 1. Picture supplied
The Yes23 campaign volunteers of Narooma and surrounding communities will hold two events to promote discussion and information about the Voice to Parliament referendum.

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

