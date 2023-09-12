Entries for the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Garden annual photographic competition close on September 29.
Organisers said the competition, which was first held in 2013, has become a significant showcase of the region's talent and a great promotion of the Garden.
All entrants have the chance to win cash prizes and have their images selected for the exhibition and inclusion in the 2024 calendar.
Competition categories this year are:
Flowers, Foliage Fungi ; Trees and Landscapes; Wildlife; and People in the Garden
A selection of the best images will be displayed at the Botanic Garden Visitor Centre between October 21 and November 5 this year.
Entries will be accepted in digital format only with full details and Photo Consent Forms available either at the Garden Visitors Centre or the Garden website www.erbg.org.au
Entries close 4pm September 29. Organisers said they look forward to seeing some amazing images.
