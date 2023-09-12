Free legal aid for coast

The Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre will be have a solicitor visiting the South Coast on September 19 and 21 providing legal outreach appointments.
Shoalcoast Community Legal Centre provides free legal advice to residents of the Shoalhaven, Eurobodalla, Bega Valley, Snowy Monaro & Queanbeyan/Palerang Local Government Areas.
Shoalcoast solicitors are experienced in resolving many types of legal problems.
The first appointments available are on Tuesday, September 19 at the MacKillop Family Services building on Clyde Street in Batemans Bay.
The solicitor will be available between 9.30am and 1pm on the day.
The second visit will be to the Family Place in Moruya's Court House Arcade on Vulcan Street on Thursday, September 21.
Appointment hours will be between 9.30am and 2pm.
Appointments are essential for either visit. To book a place, call the Shoalcoast Legal Centre on 1800 229 529
Appointments can be made for many types of legal problems - Shoalcoast deals with most non-commercial areas of law.
Shoalcoast also offers telephone advice and information.
A spokesperson encourages anyone with questions to call the friendly staff and complete a client intake for a solicitor to give you a call back, or an appointment can be made during the next regular visit to the region.
Shoalcoast can also provide community legal education for groups and organisations. Please contact our office if you are interested.
