Golden Oldie: June Brooks a pioneer of Bay's Cherry Hill

By Dawn Simpson
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:30pm
A picture of a teenage June Brooks that featured in the Sydney Morning Herald of her knitting a scarf for a WW2 soldier. Picture supplied.
If you have travelled on the Princes Highway north of Batemans Bay, you would have passed Cherry Hill.

