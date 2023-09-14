If you have travelled on the Princes Highway north of Batemans Bay, you would have passed Cherry Hill.
This little community is the home of June Brooks.
June has lived here all of her married life and seems to me to be a pioneer of the district.
June was born in Dulwich Hill back in 1928.
Her dad, Albert Clift was a truck driver and her mum Eileen, was busy with home duties.
June was the eldest of three siblings, with two brothers, Gordon and Ken.
Gardeners Road Mascot was primary school for June and after school, (maybe as well as during school hours?) June loved to play marbles with the boys and hop scotch.
June's main chore as a child was to collect the potatoes for her mum.
Each Saturday morning, she would head off to Mascot with her doll's pram to the greengrocer where potatoes were a penny a pound, but at the hardware store they were 14lb for a 1/- (a real bargain).
To fit the potatoes, there was no room in the pram for a doll, even though June would have enjoyed taking her doll with her. She was about nine at the time.
At age 14, June left school to start work as a dressmaker.
June stayed an extra day at school after turning 14, as she didn't want to miss her sewing class. Most girls during those years were not expected to continue through to their final high school years, as they needed to work and make a living.
The dress making business was conducted in a small workroom under the guidance of Miss Wheeler.
As the world was plunged into World War II the years of conflict showed that 'Manpower' could confiscate businesses for the war effort.

The Manpower Directorate was a division of the Government of Australia established in January, 1942 to be responsible for active service and support industry recruitment during World War II, to combat labor shortages in strategic areas.
Miss Wheeler's business came under this directorate and soon June found herself working for a different company making baby clothes.
Life took an unexpected turn when June and her cousin were at Maroubra beach enjoying the summer sunshine.
John had been introduced to June by her cousin Shirley who travelled on the same school bus as John.
John was a clever lad who studied at Sydney Old boys. A very handsome lifeguard, John Brooks, took a fancy to June and they began a courtship.
Although the girls were not allowed to associate with the lifeguards when they were on duty, the girls who loved the beach were rewarded when they were allowed to participate in a girls march past.
Maroubra social club dances, which were held every Sunday night during summer, were very popular and June and John enjoyed them immensely.
This would involve June, after a day at the beach, taking a tram home to Mascot, then a quick shower, a pretty dress and back on the tram back to Maroubra.
Unlike today where access to an iPhone means that you can communicate easily, quickly, and as often as you would like to, not everyone had a phone in their home and John would have to send a telegram from Maroubra to Mascot if he couldn't make it for their Saturday night date.
In 1942 John left school and joined the Navy. He was a member of the Navy for the following two years.
John loved the South Coast and particularly the Cherry Hill area and South Durras where his brother and sister had property.
He would travel down to Cherry Hill during the week and back up to Sydney on the weekends to see June.
In 1950 the Holy Trinity Church at Kingsford was the venue for their wedding, after which John found jobs as a labourer around Sydney.
Prior to the wedding John had been spending a lot of time at Cherry Hill.
Immediately after the nuptials he gathered his bride up and moved her to the South Coast where they moved into 'the cabin', which was supposed to be a boat shed.
It measured 30 feet by 12 feet with a curtain down the middle to separate the bedroom from the kitchen.
In 1951 their first child, Keithz, was born. Due to a lack of space baby Eunice, born 1954, spent her early weeks sleeping in a clothes basket.
June's father-in-law built a home for the young couple one year after Keith was born.
John got a job as a sleeper cutter working for Pike and Co. The overseer was Mr. Innes, Mervyn Innes's father.
Life was "interesting" for a girl from the "big smoke", with the grocer, Claude Ison, coming each Monday. He would come out to Cherry Hill, get June's list of grocery items and return with them the same day.
The baker, Mr Ladmore, would deliver fresh bread three times a week and Les Knight the greengrocer came once a week.
Unfortunately there was no milk delivery and so the obvious solution to that problem was ... buy a cow, which June therefore had to learn to milk.
June also had a job working in the office of the Benandarah Saw Mill, run by Mervyn and Neville Backhouse. The Backhouse family sold to Alfie Jones and then the sawmill was sold to Boral.
June retired after that, having spent 15 years at the mill. No doubt she can still tell a gum tree from a wattle.
Sadly, John passed away in 2005.
June still actively participates in Probus and the View Club, she is a Life Member of the RSL and has received a certificate of merit for 50 years service to the RSL Auxiliary as well an appreciation award.
She enjoys watching English shows on the TV and caring for her home where she has lived for the past 68 years.
Her beautiful grand daughter Pennie lives close by at Cherry Hill with June's great grandson, Jacob.
June's advice to the young? "Get into sport, get outside and enjoy the fresh air."
Thank you for your service to the RSL and to the Eurobodalla community, June.
