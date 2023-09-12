At his home, Long Swamp, on Wednesday last, there passed away one of Moruya's highly respected residents, in the person of Mr. A. Holroyd in his 74 th year. The deceased, who was a native of Bermagui, came to this district many years ago. He married Ada, daughter of the late Mrs. Nelmes, the grand old obstetric nurse who was so beloved and revered by the whole district. Mr. Holroyd was of a quiet unassuming nature, his outstanding characteristic being his strict honesty and straight-forwardness in all transactions. He had not enjoyed good health for many months and during his trying illness was tenderly nursed by his wife and daughter. The funeral took place on Thursday, the remains being interred in the C.E. portion of the local cemetery. ...