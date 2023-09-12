At the request of the Mines Department a parcel of highly mineralized stone from Mr. G. G. Johnson's claim at Donkey Hill was shipped this week to the London Exhibition.
Mr. H. J. Thomson, who purchased Ninderra Estate from Mr. H. E. Simpson, has disposed of one sub-division to Miss Mary Boot and another to Mr. John Hawdon. Mr. Thomson will retain the old homestead and a number of acres for cultivation for his own use.
Fully 90 per cent of our district residents have fallen victim to the influenza epidemic, but we are pleased to report that our physicians, Drs. Quilter and Cutler, who have been unfailing in their attention have their patients now well on the road to recovery.
At his home, Long Swamp, on Wednesday last, there passed away one of Moruya's highly respected residents, in the person of Mr. A. Holroyd in his 74 th year. The deceased, who was a native of Bermagui, came to this district many years ago. He married Ada, daughter of the late Mrs. Nelmes, the grand old obstetric nurse who was so beloved and revered by the whole district. Mr. Holroyd was of a quiet unassuming nature, his outstanding characteristic being his strict honesty and straight-forwardness in all transactions. He had not enjoyed good health for many months and during his trying illness was tenderly nursed by his wife and daughter. The funeral took place on Thursday, the remains being interred in the C.E. portion of the local cemetery. ...
Bateman's Bay. (From our Correspondent.) A nine-hole course has been laid out for the Golf Club on the race-course. The greens have been fenced and top-dressed, and it is expected that the links will be ready for play in five or six weeks time. It is probable that a handicap stroke competition will be held for the opening day, and an invitation will be extended to the Moruya Club to take part; Mr. W. Gray and his son have gone on to Narooma to commence operations on a new punt which is to be built for Mitchell Bros.
Advertisement: Clearing-out Sale. R.B. Heffernan has been instructed by Mr. J. R. Collett to sell at his residence at Mungerarie on Wed., 19 th Sept., at 1.30 sharp: 1 Useful Mare, broken to harness; 3 Springing cows, good condition; 3 Three-year-old heifers; 3 Two-year-old heifers; 1 single buggy; 1 Spring cart and harness, good repair; 2 Corn Shellers, Diamond brand; 1 Doz. rabbit traps, 1 milk can; 3 Wash tubs, 2 spring-cart collars; 2 Pair harness, 1 medium size boiler; 1 Small grinding stone, 1 commode; 2 Pine tables, 1 wardrobe, 1 chiffonier; 1 Couch, 6 chairs,1 single bedstead; Crockery and kitchen utensils; Garden tools and farming implements; Cross-cut saw, set wedges and carpenter's tools.
Extracted from the Moruya Examiner by the Moruya and District Historical Society Inc.
