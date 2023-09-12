Batemans Bay Cricket Club has held an opening ceremony for the renovated cricket nets at Hanging Rock Oval.
This unique project has seen the creation of a covered area which allows for cricket training to take place all year round, regardless of the weather.
Internal lighting means that cricket training theoretically can take place at any time, day or night. Modern netting provides both extra safety but also the potential for more efficient training drills.
The opening of the nets is timely with the winter sports seasons wrapping up as attention now turns to the coming summer cricket season.
The project was made possible by a combination of grants received from Eurobodalla Shire Council, the NSW Government and Cricket Australia, with funds contributed by the club.
The renovated nets have been named in honour of club benefactor and supporter the late Jack Nash.
Club officials are keen to welcome any interested players for the coming season and said cricket training has begun.
Registrations are open for players of all ages - details are on the club website at http://batemansbaycc.nsw.cricket.com.au/ and the Batemans Bay Cricket Club Facebook Page, or drop by the Hanging Rock nets on weekday afternoons when training is on.
