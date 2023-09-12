R U OK? A question for any day

There are a lot of special days, weeks, months throughout each year.
There are some that aim to add a little light relief such as Take Your Dog to Work Day.
There are others that have an engaging focus for an important message to raise awareness of an issue.
One that quickly springs to mind is the World's Greatest Shave, held over a week in March, which raises funds and awareness for the Leukaemia Foundation while encouraging people to shave their head.
And there is that special day signified by four letters R U OK? The purpose of R U OK? Day is to encourage everyone to be mindful of the mental wellbeing of ourselves and those around us.
R U OK? Day was founded in 2009 by Gavin Larkin in honour of his father Barry Larkin whose suicide in 1995 left family and friends in deep grief and with endless questions. Gavin chose to champion just one question R U OK? in an effort to protect other families from the pain his endured.
While the awareness campaign is set aside for one day on the calendar each year the intention of this national day of action is to remind everyone that any day is the day to ask, 'are you OK?' and support those struggling with life.
Thursday, September 14 was R U OK? Day in 2023. The additional message for the day was to let the people you care about know you're here, to really hear them.
It is a simple message we can all embrace and action every day of the year, where ever and when ever it is needed.
Mental health and the struggles of people is a subject at the forefront of concern for many. We could all do with someone checking in with us from time to time, better still we could do with someone who will listen to our response.
This message does not align with the official R U OK? Day but that's okay. Every day should be a day to ask the question.
So as I sign off from this message I have one very important question, R U OK?
Jackie Meyers
Editor
