Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Illawarra and Monaro Marine Rescue crews conducting search and rescue exercise

GE
By Glenn Ellard
Updated September 12 2023 - 3:23pm, first published 9:33am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 100 Marine Rescue volunteers and staff from Ulladulla to Merimbula are taking part in a major regional search and rescue exercise at Batemans Bay on September 16 and 17.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GE

Glenn Ellard

Journalist

Journalist with the South Coast Register

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.