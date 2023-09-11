More than 100 Marine Rescue volunteers and staff from Ulladulla to Merimbula are taking part in a major regional search and rescue exercise at Batemans Bay on September 16 and 17.
Marine Rescue Southern Zone Commander Mike Hammond said the annual exercise would be coordinated by Marine Area Command and involve other agencies including Surf Life Saving NSW.
"We do this to practice our search and rescue skills and to make sure that we're using the best possible techniques and learning from real incidents we've experienced over the course of the year," he said.
Mr Hammond said the Batemans Bay exercise included an on-water component to be held on Saturday morning, when a search and rescue scenario is presented by Marine Area Command.
"The scenarios are realistic partly because they are based on real events and rescues that we have performed," he said.
"Sometimes they are modified with different lessons from different incidents combined.
"A lot of time is taken to make sure that they are as realistic as possible so that we really test our capability and provide the opportunity for learning and growth," he said.
Mr Hamond said the on-water component was expected to be held offshore.
"It's important that we exercise in the types of conditions we're likely to experience in a real search, so unless it's really, really bad weather, we'd be out offshore," he said.
Saturday's Search and Rescue exercise will involve almost 70 Marine Rescue NSW volunteers, nine Marine Rescue NSW vessels and two Rescue Water Craft.
The Ulladulla, Kioloa, Batemans Bay, Narooma, Bermagui, Merimbula and Tuross Moruya units are all contributing vessels.
Two rescue water craft from Tuross Moruya will also be involved, along with a Water Police vessel and IRBs and jet skis from Surf Life Saving NSW.
A desktop search and rescue exercise will also be held involving 26 Marine Rescue NSW volunteers.
Mr Hammond said thorough planning had been required to bring the weekend event to fruition.
"They're really worthwhile in testing our ability to coordinate lots of resources, lots of people, different agencies and to deal with scenarios that evolve over time," he said.
"It's not just a simple scenario where we go out and deal with one thing, it usually evolves over the course of the exercise to bring in different variables and that really tests out our capabilities."
