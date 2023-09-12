Bawley Point and Kioloa's inaugural Basketball Festival is set to sell out this October long weekend with events and clinics for all ages and abilities.
The event, which will be held from 9am-12pm on both Saturday and Sunday of the October long weekend and will be held at the recently upgraded outdoor basketball court in Kioloa.
The upgrade was from a successful NSW Government Stronger Countries, Stronger Communities funding grant.
The event features a skills clinic for kids of all ages and abilities, a coaching clinic for aspiring coaches (aged 12+), a junior and intermediate 3 x 3 tournament, and a walking basketball competition for seniors and adults.
The basketball festival is led by ex-Australian Opals, WNBL Lifetime member and University of Canberra Capitals General Manager Lucille Bailie, who suggests this community event is one not to miss.
"The Festival is about creating a safe, active and social environment for locals and visitors alike to try something new - or for more experienced players, to take their basketball skills to new levels," she said.
"The most important part though is the fun family atmosphere - with a free basketball and $10 Murramarang markets voucher for everyone who registers online, along with entry into the prestigious $1000 half-court shoot-out at the end of each day, it's set to be an awesome weekend of sport and community collaboration."
Shoalhaven City Council, Basketball NSW, the Kioloa, Bawley Point and Termeil Sport and Recreation Association and the NSW Government invite the local community to get active, support local businesses, and celebrate the newly installed professional grade outdoor basketball court in Kioloa.
The original Bawley Point/ Kioloa outdoor basketball court was upgraded to professional-grade outdoor standards via a 2021 NSW Govt Stronger Country, Stronger Communities grant.
The venue was officially opened with a local community celebration in April 2023. The Basketball Festival will be the first of its kind in the Bawley Point and Kioloa local area.
Bawley Point + Kioloa Basketball Festival Event Details:
Date: Saturday, September 30 and Sunday October 1
Time: 9am - 12pm daily
Location: Kioloa Outdoor Basketball Court, 640 Murramarang Road, Kioloa 2539
Cost: $5 each for clinics and $10 per team entry into 3x3 Tournament. Tickets purchased prior to the festival receive a free basketball, $10 Murramarang Markets voucher and entry into the $1000 half court shoot-out.
For more information or to register visit: http://bit.ly/BPKBasketballFest
