Exceptional opportunity

This picturesque acreage offers the extraordinary lifestyle of idyllic rural living, alongside beautiful beaches.
"It's a full fit-out of an equestrian property, so it's got everything needed for a horse owner or a small hobby farmer, but it's still only 700 metres to the Pambula village," said Tammy Carroll, real estate agent.
The home features beautiful high ceilings, and a large wood-fire occupies the spacious open-plan living room. Adjoining this area is the kitchen, with a butlers pantry, and dining room. From the kitchen, you can walk straight outside to a huge, undercover entertaining area, or pass food through the servery to the outside kitchen.
Enjoy the luxurious in-ground pool with views of horses and mountains.
The main bedroom is very private and features an ensuite and a large walk-in robe. The two additional bedrooms both have built-in robes.
All three bedrooms have access to the undercover decks.
There's also a two-way bathroom, with European-style laundry, and a separate toilet.
The upper level of the home features a fully soundproofed music studio and a home office.
The large three-car garage is currently set up as a self-contained space. It includes a wood-fire, bathroom, toilet, laundry, and kitchenette, as well as a great workshop area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.