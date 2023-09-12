Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Free Articles
Property of the Week

21 Oaklands Road, Pambula

Emily Gibbs
By Emily Gibbs
September 13 2023 - 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Exceptional opportunity
Exceptional opportunity

3 Bed | 3 Bath | 3 Car

  • 21 Oaklands Road, Pambula
  • $1,599,000
  • Agency: Coast Property Group 02 6495 8410
  • Contact: Tammy Carroll 0448 100 779
  • Inspect: By appointment

This picturesque acreage offers the extraordinary lifestyle of idyllic rural living, alongside beautiful beaches.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gibbs

Emily Gibbs

Commercial Journalist - Features and Magazines

More from Free Articles
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.