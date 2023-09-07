Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Batemans Bay's town clock back in business after lengthy repairs

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:23pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Back in business: The Batemans Bay town clock has been restored after "several months of frustration". Picture supplied
Back in business: The Batemans Bay town clock has been restored after "several months of frustration". Picture supplied

Batemans Bay's historic town clock has been restored and is happily ticking away thanks to Batemans Bay Rotary.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.