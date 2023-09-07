Batemans Bay's historic town clock has been restored and is happily ticking away thanks to Batemans Bay Rotary.
It took "several months of frustration" for the clock to be repaired, after power supply to the clock was cut off earlier this month, according to the club.
Since 1999, the clock which sits atop a tripod structure with a stylised blue dolphin, which was once the town's "logo", has been an iconic feature recognised by visitors and locals for decades.
The 23-year-old face replaced the town's original 1978 clock which was removed to make way for public toilets.
With the help of handy Rotary members Ron Sydenham and David Wood, the original design was reworked in 1999 and saw the club win a community service award for their innovative approach.
In 2009, it was relocated to the Orient Street bus stop while Clyde Street was reconstructed.
Wade Ashford refurbished the iconic face in 2018 and upgraded it with LED lighting.
