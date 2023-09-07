Narooma's new Mountain Bike Hub is on the final stretch with 85 kilometres of world-class mountain bike trails set to open later this year.
Dr Michael Holland, member for Bega, Kristy McBain and federal member for Eden-Monaro took Ryan Park, Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast, and Tara Moriarty, Minister for Regional NSW, to inspect progress.
The $4.1 million project, co-funded by the federal and state governments, has delivered an additional 55 kilometres of new trails and a trail head carpark at its base in Bodalla State Forest, north of Dalmeny.
Mr Park said when the intersection on Mitchell's Ridge Road is complete so the 85 kilometres of bike trails can open, it will generate new business opportunities and increase year-round tourism for the region.
"The Black Summer bushfires destroyed many businesses and attractions that South Coast residents rely on for jobs and income.
"By encouraging multi-day visitation this mountain bike project will create jobs and support the physical and mental recovery of residents through fitness and recreation," Mr Park said.
Ms Moriarty said the hub is the centre of a region-wide network of exhilarating bike trails and will benefit communities along the South Coast.
"From the ashes, new tourism ventures have grown, with this project helping to build a more resilient economy by tapping into the popularity of mountain biking and promoting the region as a year-round holiday destination," she said.
Dr Holland said he looked forward to the bike trails joining other iconic parts of the region as another famous drawcard.
Ms McBain said the Far South Coast community has overcome enormous challenges following the Black Summer bushfires.
"These trails will provide a welcome tourism boom for these deserving communities."
Georgie Staley, president of Narooma Mountain Bike Club, said the trails will have wide and long-reaching benefits for both the mountain biking community and the surrounding towns.
"Locally, the sport of mountain biking is set to grow with our 85 kilometres network of trails, trails in Mogo and Tathra and the Gravity Eden network creating a centralised area of mountain bike trails," Ms Staley said.
"This will attract an expected 65,000 extra tourists into the Far South Coast which will certainly change the region's economies."
