Narooma Mountain Bike Hub to open later this year

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 8 2023 - 1:54pm, first published September 7 2023 - 4:02pm
Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast, Ryan Park, and member for Bega, Dr Michael Holland, at the soon to be opened new Narooma Mountain Bike Hub on Thursday, September 7. Picture supplied
Narooma's new Mountain Bike Hub is on the final stretch with 85 kilometres of world-class mountain bike trails set to open later this year.

