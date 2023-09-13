The first urchins have been harvested in a two-year trial to restore NSW's kelp forests that are vital to marine ecosystems' health and biodiversity, and to enhance sea urchin fisheries.
The urchins have created extensive urchin barrens, estimated to now cover about half of near-shore rocky reefs along NSW central and south coasts.
Contributing factors to the urchin problem are climate change and over-fishing of species like the rock lobster and blue groper, the urchins' natural predators.
The project to investigate the viability of harvesting sea urchins and regenerate kelp forests is being led by UNSW's Professor Adriana Verges and Emeritus Professor Peter Steinberg.
They are collaborating with World Wide Fund for Nature Australia and Nature Coast Marine Group Eurobodalla, along with First Nations leaders, commercial fishers and NSW Department of Primary Industries.
The trail is underway at a one-hectare site at Three Brothers Rocks between Bermagui and Cuttagee.
Professor Verges said the site was chosen because it is not fished and not considered to be productive.
"We want to turn it into a desirable mix of urchins and kelp."
The urchins were removed in strips in the hope the remaining urchins fatten up to have commercial value and seaweed, including the important kelp, grows back.
When they harvested they surveyed the area's biodiversity as a baseline to compare with future changes and as reference against healthy kelp forest ecosystems and urchin barrens.
Tasmania has turned its recent urchin problem into a commercial enterprise that is creating jobs.
"By weight, urchins are one of their main fish harvests," Professor Verges said.
Tasmania's situation differs because sea urchins did not previously exist there, whereas they naturally occur in NSW.
"We don't want to remove them but to create productive ecosystems that restore some of the kelp biodiversity and at the same time have a productive fishery," she said.
One of the reasons for restoring kelp is it will bring back species like rock lobster and abalone that have cultural and social significance to First Nations people, as well as value for commercial and recreational fishers.
"We are expecting kelp and other seaweeds to start growing back within nine months.
"This approach however relies on there being enough healthy kelp populations nearby," Professor Verges said.
If kelp does not re-establish, hands-on restoration of kelp would be required.
That would be possible because Jo Lane of Sea Health Products in Tilba has successfully created a seed bank.
