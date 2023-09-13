Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
UNSW, conservationists, NSW DPI have trial site near Bermagui

By Marion Williams
Updated September 14 2023 - 10:04am, first published 9:45am
Joonga ranger Yuin Campbell and Cayne Layton (both divers performing biodiversity surveys) plus staff from local tourism operator Underwater Safaris at the Three Brothers Rocks site. Picture by UNSW
The first urchins have been harvested in a two-year trial to restore NSW's kelp forests that are vital to marine ecosystems' health and biodiversity, and to enhance sea urchin fisheries.

