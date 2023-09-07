To celebrate R U OK Day, headspace Batemans Bay is hosting the Bay Walk for Life event on September 14.
The day will highlight the importance of mental health, suicide prevention and overall wellbeing in the region.
Officials said the event provides a unique opportunity for the community to come together, raise awareness, engage in meaningful discussions, and participate in a fun, active outdoor activity.
Starting from Corrigan's Beach Reserve the walk will span a 4km section of sealed pathway, which is wheelchair friendly, and finishes up at the Batemans Bay foreshore on Clyde Street.
"We hope to encourage open conversations around mental health issues and strengthen supports and connections for anyone who is struggling with everyday life," Headspace community engagement officer Di Riley said.
"Listening and giving someone your time might be just what they need to get them through the day.
"People won't always let you know if something's bothering them so it's important to make asking 'are you ok?' a part of everyday conversations with friends, family, and colleagues."
Ms Riley said that simple act of starting a conversation and engaging with people could be what changes their lift.
The walk will start at 10am and wraps up at noon. Following the walk, participants will have the chance to enjoy coffee, a sausage sizzle, and various wellbeing activities.
The event will be free for all attendees; however organisers are asking people to register their attendance at Eventbrite or head over the to headspace Batemans Bay Facebook page and scan the QR Code.
"With your support, this event will make a meaningful impact and be a step forward in the journey towards better mental health in our community," organisers said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.