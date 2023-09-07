Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Free Articles

Batemans Bay Headspace to host Walk for Life

By Staff Writers
Updated September 7 2023 - 11:44am, first published 10:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Walk for Life will be held in Batemans Bay on September 14. Entries are free, but everyone is urged to register via the QR code.
The Walk for Life will be held in Batemans Bay on September 14. Entries are free, but everyone is urged to register via the QR code.

To celebrate R U OK Day, headspace Batemans Bay is hosting the Bay Walk for Life event on September 14.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Free Articles
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.