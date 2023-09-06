Grants of up to $500 are available to help local community groups and not-for-profits run activities and programs, build connections, and develop resources that improve health and wellbeing.
Eurobodalla Council has opened applications for three annual funding programs: Healthy Communities Grants for activities improving health and wellbeing; Seniors Week Grants for activities and events during the March 2024 festival; and Youth Development Grants for projects that benefit local youth.
Council's community development coordinator Rhonnie South said a broad list of projects and activities was eligible for funding, including the purchase of new equipment, costs relating to events, workshops and training, and much more.
"These grants are about supporting the work our wonderful groups do to help people and bring the community together, and we encourage them to look at their wish lists and see if something meets the grant criteria," Ms South said.
"The application forms are online and easy to fill out, and we are here to help people if needed."
Applications close Sunday, October 15.
For more information about the grant programs visit www.esc.nsw.gov.au/community/grant-opportunities.
