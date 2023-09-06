Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Health and wellbeing community grants offered by Eurobodalla Council

Updated September 7 2023 - 10:19am, first published 9:53am
Community events for health and wellbeing are the targets of a series of community grants through council with applications open now. File photo.
Grants of up to $500 are available to help local community groups and not-for-profits run activities and programs, build connections, and develop resources that improve health and wellbeing.

