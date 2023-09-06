Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
TAFE NSW Ulladulla Connected Learning Point's Dhurga language course

From left - Gina Brook, Kathleen Heath, Nathel Fishlock, Tracey Turner, Ebony Carriage and Gayle Nolan. Picture supplied
From left - Gina Brook, Kathleen Heath, Nathel Fishlock, Tracey Turner, Ebony Carriage and Gayle Nolan. Picture supplied

A group of South Coast Aboriginal people are keeping their culture alive graduating from a TAFE NSW course in one of the oldest languages in our nation, Dhurga.

