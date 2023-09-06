After months of researching and compiling rich information about stagecoaches and their crucial role in the mailing system during the 1800s and 1900s, Kevin Setter has been named the 2023 recipient of the Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award.
Mr Setter, who published Stage Coaches and Royal Mail Southern Eastern NSW 1841-1913, received the prestigious award on Tuesday, September 5 at The BAS Centre in Moruya.
Mr Setter's thorough publication outlined the accidents, difficulty in road construction in the region, early colonial coaches and mail contracts that saw the Eurobodalla become the interconnected area it is today.
The keen historian trawled through microfilm and used the online research tool Trove to publish the comprehensive history on stagecoach travel.
The book is comprehensively indexed to help readers to compile their own family history and includes a multitude of thrilling stories from the Eurobodalla's history.
Yvonne Thomson presented Mr Setter the prize and also recognised Bronwen Harvey for her work as chair of Tilba's History and Culture Working Group. The group presented static and audio-visual displays at the 2023 Tilba Festival, combining historic and contemporary stories of the town to share with the community and beyond.
The annual $1500 Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award pays tribute to the former mayor who was committed to preserving the region's cultural heritage.
In previous years, the Moruya Antique Tractor and Machinery Association, author Shirley Jurmann and former police officer Gary Traynor have been recognised in the awards.
