Eurobodalla historian Kevin Setter named 2023 recipient of Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 6 2023 - 12:56pm, first published 12:26pm
Kevin Setter (left) was presented the 2023 Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award by Yvonne Thomson and mayor Mathew Hatcher on September 5. Picture supplied
After months of researching and compiling rich information about stagecoaches and their crucial role in the mailing system during the 1800s and 1900s, Kevin Setter has been named the 2023 recipient of the Fergus Thomson OAM Heritage Award.

