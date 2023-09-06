Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
First-year apprentices kick off studies in South Coast's first dedicated electrical trade initiative

Megan McClelland
September 6 2023
September 6 2023 - 12:00pm
Electrical apprentices from Batemans Bay to Eden have started their training with the support of Repurposing for Resilience Eurobodalla and the National Electrical and Communications Association.
Up until July this year, electrical apprentices from the Eurobodalla and Bega Valley Shire had to travel for hours to Canberra, Sydney or Nowra to study their trade.

