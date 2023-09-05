Batemans Bay. (From our Correspondent) The business of the port has been brisk of late and no less than four ships cleared last week and two this week. All had full cargoes of timber; The net profit from the hospital ball held here in aid of the Moruya Hospital amounted to £25 6s; A challenge has been issued to one of our young oarsmen in the person of Clarrie Innes, but being a bit on the light side it is possible that a match may be arranged with his father, Charles Innes, in his stead. I have not heard if Clarrie is going to accept the challenge.