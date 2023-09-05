Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
100 years ago: Rain soaks shire

Updated September 6 2023 - 8:52am, first published 7:39am
The view of Moruya from Gundary Hill in the 1920s. Picture supplied.
Householders should begin now to make an onslaught on flies both large and small, as it is feared we shall have a plague of these germ carriers, during the Summer months, on account of the large number of carcasses (the breeding grounds of the housewife's worst pest) lying about the out-bush paddocks.

