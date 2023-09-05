It was with interest and pleasure that the Narooma VIEW Club received a presentation on Safety for Older Adults.
It was delivered by three regional police officers: Constables Dean - the Aged Crime Prevention Officer; David - the Crime Prevention Officer and Tony - the Youth Crime Prevention Officer at the club's last meeting.
The presentation was full of pertinent information such as the role of the crime prevention officer.
It is not to investigate elder abuse but to develop partnerships with local police, give referrals to appropriate services, engage in community education, police education and training, liaise with the community and conduct safety audits.
READ ALSO:
The VIEW police visitors then detailed what elder abuse is.
They emphasised that a person looking after themselves, even though very poorly, is not in an abusive situation.
It is people and institutions that can be guilty of neglect as well as physical, sexual, financial, and mental abuse.
Members were fortunate to receive the booklet Safety Information Guide for Older Adults.
It looks at topics such as how to report a crime, the Emergency Services App, safety tips for living alone and how to protect yourself from scam artists.
The very useful Next of Kin Registration form was also distributed.
It can be filled in and lodged at the local Police Station and in a time of emergency, such as a car crash, may assist the ambulance and police to contact the nominated person.
As VIEW members found out, there is a wealth of information on the NSW Police website.
The Narooma VIEW Club meets on the fourth Friday of the month for lunch at Narooma Golf Club.
It is a great way to meet others, form friendships, listen to interesting presenters and support the Smith Family's Learning for Life Program which assists disadvantaged school children in the local area to reach their academic potential.
For more information please contact Rosemary on 0418 619 725; Kath on 0437 744 567 or email naroomaview5@gmail.com for more details.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.