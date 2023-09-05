Willinga Park hosted a free Father's Day celebration on Sunday with families, children, and friends coming together to honour dads in a truly spectacular way.
The festivities started at The Bunker Café, where guests were treated to a mouth-watering menu of burgers and an array of local brews.
Live music by the talented local artist Met Fa'oa provided the perfect soundtrack for the afternoon.
His soulful tunes resonated with the crowd, creating an atmosphere of joy and togetherness.
The heart of the event, however, lay in the opportunity to explore the natural wonderland of Willinga Park, which is spread across 10 hectares with the Australian botanic gardens at the park being a testament to nature's beauty.
Visitors wandered along winding paths, enjoyed the serenity of water features, and marvelled at the striking sculptures scattered throughout the gardens.
Over 30 large-scale sculptures, crafted by renowned artists from Australia, New Zealand, China, and Japan, adorned the park, creating a playful and thought-provoking atmosphere.
Works by artists like Phil Price, Jeff Thompson, Virginia King, and others added to the allure of the park, providing a unique blend of art and nature that left visitors awe inspired.
The event welcomed families and friends, children brought their bikes, and even their four-legged furry friends, added an extra layer of family-fun to the day.
Kids revelled in activities such as riding their bikes, face painting, and playing giant chess and Jenga sets.
The event was a testament to the community spirit fostered at Willinga Park, where individuals of all ages came together to celebrate family, art, and nature.
Willinga Park extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the families who chose to spend Father's Day with them.
The smiles and joy shared among attendees, both young and old, as they explored the picturesque surroundings, picnicked on the lawns, enjoyed the soulful tunes of Met Fa'oa, and interacted with the sculptures, made the day truly unforgettable.
Willinga Park looks forward to welcoming everyone to their future events and celebrations.
For more information about upcoming events at Willinga Park, please visit www.willingapark.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.