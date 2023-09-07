Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Gerard Doody Dennis was named Australian champion at Narooma

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated September 7 2023 - 12:43pm, first published 12:29pm
Gerard Doody Dennis won Australia's oyster shucking competition at Narooma Oyster Festival. Pictured here with celebrity chef Colin Fassnidge, competition MC John Susman, judges Simon Marnie (red shirt) and Martin Bosley and 3rd place-getter Greg Carton. Picture by Marion Williams
He has a plan, he has been prepped by his mentor but above all Gerard Doody Dennis is curious ahead of competing in the World Oyster Opening Championship in Ireland.

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

