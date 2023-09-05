Narooma's Montague Art & Craft Society is holding its annual exhibition as part of the River of Art Festival.
The Coastal Life exhibition will run from Friday, September 15, to Sunday, September 17.
The exhibition will hold a special opening celebration in the Montague Room of Club Narooma from 4pm-6pm on Friday, September 15.
Visitors are invited to join us to celebrate the varied South Coast creative arts as part of the River of Art trail in Eurobodalla.
MACS is a group of more than 100 local artists.
We have been working on a theme of Coastal Life and the MACS Studio has been busy with artists working to capture the lovely lifestyle feel of living on the Nature coast with its many beautiful coastal inlets.
The exhibition spans lead lighting, crochet, mosaic works, plein air local scenery in painting and drawings, textile crafts, photography and pottery.
MACS formed in 1981 and many of our long-term members continue to exhibit.
On most Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, the MACS Studio at 24 Glasshouse Rocks Road is full of members working together in tutored groups for support to produce their own individual styles of art.
On Fridays, Janet Jones tutors a life drawing class while Wednesday's popular mosaics is tutored by Judy Gordon.
MACS would like to share our Coastal Life art with everyone so please come along to see the annual exhibition at Club Narooma on Friday, September 15, from the opening at 4pm.
The exhibition will be open 10am-4pm on September 16 and September 17.
Support our annual MACS Art & Craft Exhibition at Club Narooma and enjoy the Coastal Life Exhibition.
More information is available on the website macsartnarooma.com.au or email macsartnarooma@gmail.com
