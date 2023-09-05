Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
The Coastal Life Exhibition will be held at Club Narooma

By Montague Art & Craft Society
Updated September 5 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 10:15am
Artists Val Tippins and Janet Jones at MACS Studio in Glasshouse Rocks Road, Narooma. Montague Art & Craft Society is holding its annual exhibition on September 15-17. Picture supplied
Narooma's Montague Art & Craft Society is holding its annual exhibition as part of the River of Art Festival.

