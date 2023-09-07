For one night only, be transported through the decades as cabaret performers Amelia Ryan and Libby O'Donovan perform songs and stories from 1960s Australia. Revisit tunes by Lynne Randell, Little Patti, Judy Stone and many more in this "rollicking" hour of hilarious, hearty entertainment. Get your tickets to the Saturday, September 9 from $32, at baypavilions.com.au.
Lunaria Gaia, an author, self-esteem and body image specialist will discuss how to foster confidence in teens at the Moruya Library on Thursday, September 7 and Narooma Library on Tuesday, September 12 from 4pm. Friends, family and teens are invited to this free, interactive session which will discuss the tricky coming-of-age years. Book your free spot at eventbrite.com.au.
Experience Eurobodalla sculptor Paul Dimmer's wondrous works amongst the native backdrop of the Eurobodalla Regional Botanic Gardens from Wednesday, September 13. Wind your way through the free self-guided sculpture walk to appreciate the quirky, provocative and inspirational metal works. The walk begins near the fern house and can be viewed until September 24. Learn more by calling 4471 2544.
Between September 2 and 10, The BAS Centre in Moruya will exhibit every Little Sellers Art Prize entry, which invites children aged 1 to 12 to enter creative works that focus on a theme. This year, the exhibition will allow children's' imaginations to run wild with the theme "Drink the wild air". Learn more at thebas.com.au.
Ahead of the 2023 River of Art festival, emerging First Nations artist and weaver Olivia Matthews will have her works displayed at the Narooma Library between Monday, September 11 and Saturday, September 30. Ms Matthews is a proud Palawa woman from Truwana (Cape Barren Island) and is a local facilitator of weaving classes. To learn more, call the library on 4476 1164.
Celebrate 40 years of the Narooma Lions at their milestone get-together on Saturday, September 9 at Club Narooma. Meet club members, discover the club's rich history and meet people in the community at this "dinner and drinks" night. Have any historical pictures of the Lions? Send them to their Facebook page to be featured in the night's presentation. Tickets are $40, grab yours at eventbrite.com.au.
If you're planting vegies this spring, why not compost too? The council is hosting free workshops at the Moruya Transfer Station between September 8 and 16 on how to start your own home compost and worm farm. The team will also provide you with a free starter kit. Book your spot by calling 4474 1024, learn more at esc.gov.nsw.au.
Seeking a new connection? Every Tuesday at 10am, the Dalmeny Community Connections Cafe comes alive at the Dalmeny Community Hall on Mort Avenue. A selection of morning tea bites, coffee and tea will be all available for a small entry donation fee. Bring along your $5 donation and get ready to make connections at this volunteer-run event.
'Go with the flow' in this upcoming workshop hosted by Eurobodalla artist Janette Dadd. On September 9, Ms Dadd will guide you through the artistic technique of 'ink-flooding' to create beautiful abstract designs. Bring along your own two-dimensional images for creative inspiration. Tickets for the small-group workshop start at $120, get yours at thebas.com.au.
The Bay Pavilions in Batemans Bay is hosting a 24-hour row to raise funds for mental health on September 9 and 10. Jump on the rowing machine for as long (or as little) as you like to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Get a group together and encourage each other to get active. Sign up and donate at 24hourrow.com.au.
Hanging Rock in Batemans Bay will host the City vs Country Cup on Saturday, September 9 from 11am. The cup is a key event in the Brumbies Representative Program and sees the best rugby union players from the ACT and Southern NSW compete for a spot in the Southern NSW Griffins and Kestrels. Learn more at act.rugby/news.
