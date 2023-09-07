Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
What's on

Your ultimate Eurobodalla events guide

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 7 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

I Am Woman

Join cabaret powerhouses Amelia Ryan and Libby O'Donovan in "I Am Woman", a performance for the decades at the Bay Pavilions on Saturday, September 9. Picture via Bay Pavilions
Join cabaret powerhouses Amelia Ryan and Libby O'Donovan in "I Am Woman", a performance for the decades at the Bay Pavilions on Saturday, September 9. Picture via Bay Pavilions

For one night only, be transported through the decades as cabaret performers Amelia Ryan and Libby O'Donovan perform songs and stories from 1960s Australia. Revisit tunes by Lynne Randell, Little Patti, Judy Stone and many more in this "rollicking" hour of hilarious, hearty entertainment. Get your tickets to the Saturday, September 9 from $32, at baypavilions.com.au.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.