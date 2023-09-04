Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
2023 River of Art prize winner to be announced in Batemans Bay

By Staff Reporters
Updated September 4 2023 - 3:29pm, first published 1:45pm
Ghost Fishermen of Mill Bay by Gary Caldow is one of the finalists for the River of Art prize. Picture supplied
Exquisite wearables, rich oil paintings and a cardboard platypus are among the finalists announced for the River of Art Prize.

