The river's current temperature at the entrance stands at a cool 16 degrees.
Anglers have reported successful catches of salmon and flathead near the power lines, while a few robust bream have been reeled in around the main bridge.
Additionally, some impressive jewfish have been hooked up at Big Island.
The water temperature hovers at approximately 17 degrees, and anglers have had some remarkable success with snapper.
Impressive catches have been reported both at the Depot Beach bombie and near Wasp Island in depths ranging from 18 to 20 metres.
Anglers are currently reeling in good-sized salmon and tailor at South Durras Beach by using pilchards as bait.
Over at Point Upright, there have been impressive catches of large black drummer and blue groper using peeled green prawns as bait.
Offshore fishing has been unpredictable due to a brisk 4-knot current in the area.
Despite the challenging conditions caused by strong winds and currents, anglers have found substantial populations of morwong, snapper, and nannygai on the ocean floor.
This week, a few bluefin tuna have been successfully caught off the coasts of Eden and Bermagui.
There have been occasional sightings of bluefin tuna off Batemans Bay as well.
Diving enthusiasts will find substantial-sized lobsters to catch around Lilli Pilli and Observation Point.
Expect moderate to strong northeast winds paired with a moderate easterly to south-easterly swell throughout this week.
Jewie Josh (Josh Badenoch) owns Badenoch Fishing Charters in Batemans Bay. Josh offers fishing excursions and provides young anglers the opportunity to develop their fishing skills in a fun and educational environment.
Call Josh on 0412 844 296 or follow him on Instagram (@jewiejosh_badenoch_charters) and Facebook (Badenoch Fishing Charters).
