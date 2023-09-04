Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Fishing report: Bluefin at Bermagui, tailor at Durras and salmon at the Clyde River

By Jewie Josh
Updated September 4 2023 - 11:35am, first published 11:30am
Jessie Coulter from Moruya with a 65cm dusty flathead caught in the Clyde River.
Clyde River

The river's current temperature at the entrance stands at a cool 16 degrees.

