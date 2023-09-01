Watch out AFLW - Batemans Bay's Auskick girls are ready for the national stage.
Thanks to AFL Auskick, the Batemans Bay Seahawks were able to host training sessions for girls aged 5 to 12 for the very first time. The inaugural sessions saw almost 50 young athletes sign up.
Auskick coordinator Lachlan Campbell ran the sessions with the help of Seahawks senior women stars Claudia Ferguson, Lynda Byrn and Kaitlyn Leak who gave the girls some tips on how to navigate the field.
Seahawks senior men's player-coach Michael Kenny headed to all five sessions between July 27 and August 24 to support his daughter as she had her first kick of the footy.
"It was great to see the numbers being consistent," he said, "every week all the girls enjoyed it".
READ MORE:
Kenny said the club had previously hosted mixed sessions for children wanting to learn Auskick, but they found many more girls were eager to join the girls-only training.
The sessions were normally $55 but with the help of Auskick, every girl could train for free.
Seahawks senior women's captain Claudia Ferguson said the turnout was "unreal".
"Three of us from the women's team helped out - it was hilarious, chaotic and rewarding all at the same time," she said.
Kenny said the successful 5-week program shows just how much women's sport is coming to the forefront in sporting clubs across Australia.
"We all know how big women's sport has gotten of late, especially with the Matildas in soccer and with AFLW just about to start," he said.
"We saw a lot of new faces to the club which is really encouraging."
This year, the Seahawks also pulled together for the very first time an under 16s women's team coached by Danny White.
"It was great to see so many girls aged 5 to 12 interested in footy, we would definitely have enough numbers for a team."
Kenny said there is not a competition within the AFL Sapphire Coast league for girls in that age group, but the club will continue to foster the girls' interest in the sport.
Seahawks secretary Jamie Kemp said the club will be seeking expressions of interest for an under 9s AFL competition over the summer.
"Hopefully we can generate even better numbers for another strong year for the club in 2024," Kenny said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.