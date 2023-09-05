Solid brick coastal haven

Now for sale at a new price, this expansive home provides an unrivalled coastal experience.
Inside, the home is a sanctuary of comfort and style.
Enjoy sun-kissed rooms with windows that boast panoramic views of the pristine coastline and lush bush-land reserve across the road.
Spread over three split levels, and with two living areas, the flexible floor-plan provides plenty of space for a growing family, or those looking for a holiday investment.
Depending on your lifestyle, you can configure the rooms so that one living area becomes a fifth bedroom.
Outside, make the most of the lovely, landscaped garden and brick garden shed at the rear of the property.
A double car garage with internal access provides optimum convenience, plus the single attached carport is ideal for a boat, caravan or additional car. There are also two driveways for easy access.
The perfect northeast aspect frames views of the stunning ocean, river, coastline and bush, all of which can be easily accessed.
Whether you seek seaside adventures, serene bushwalks, mountain bike riding, or simply the joy of basking in the beauty of your surroundings, this beachside paradise could be an ideal sanctuary for you to call home.
