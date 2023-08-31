Traffic conditions are expected to change along the Princes Highway between Durras Drive at Benandarah and Gorindah Road at Falls Creek from next week (September 4).
A Transport NSW spokesperson said maintenance and safety improvements will be completed along the 100-kilometre stretch of highway, including heavy patching works at various locations on the road.
Works will be carried out between 7am and 5pm on weekdays from Monday, September 4 and Thursday, September 28. Works will not be completed on Friday, September 22.
Single lane closures, traffic control and a 40km/h speed limit will be in place during the works.
The spokesperson said motorists should allow for an extra 10 minutes of travel time.
For more updates, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.
