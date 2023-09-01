Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Moruya High School and St Peter's Anglican College students represent NSW at Championship event

Updated September 1 2023 - 2:45pm, first published 2:00pm
St Peter's Anglican College Broulee student Gypsy Waterson (left) placed 28th in her event, while Moruya High School student Taylor Traecey finished 6th. Picture supplied/St Peter's Anglican College Broulee/Facebook
Students from Moruya High School and St Peter's Anglican College have excelled in the Australian Cross Country Championships this year.

