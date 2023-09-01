Students from Moruya High School and St Peter's Anglican College have excelled in the Australian Cross Country Championships this year.
The championships, which saw hundreds of students and school leavers from across the country head to the Stromlo Forest in Canberra, gave Year 7 Moruya High School student Taylor Traecey a taste of success in her 3-kilometre dash in the under 14s division.
The 13-year-old finished in sixth place while up against about 90 other competitors. Her mum Mel said her triumphant win comes after hours of hard work and consistent training three days a week.
"This is really her first time racing so we didn't know what to expect," Mel said.
"She knew it would be hard but she put a lot of hours in and it paid off."
Taylor said she was nervous at the starting line, standing amongst almost 100 other girls on the dusty track.
"I was nervous and confident, and felt more confident when I knew I could actually be up there in that race pace," she said.
"It was very tight at the start, I knew I had to get out straight away."
Her approach paid off, and she finished with a time of 10 minutes and 35 seconds, just 30 seconds behind the frontrunner.
Taylor was part of the NSW under 14 women's team, which placed first on the day, meaning she got to take home a gold medal for her efforts.
Next on her calendar is the NSW Athletics All Schools event in Sydney on September 23, where Taylor will race in the 1500m and 3km events.
St Peter's Anglican College Broulee student Gypsy Waterson also represented NSW in her age group at the championships. The Year 9 student placed 28th out of 54 competitors in the 4-kilometre under 16s event.
Former Moruya High School student Travis Fairweather also made a heroic effort in the 6-kilometre under 18s men's event on August 26.
