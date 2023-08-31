Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Jack Murchie makes shift to Super League with Huddersfield Giants

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:11pm
Jack Murchie. Photo Parramatta Eels
Former Batemans Bay rugby league junior, Jack Murchie, will be heading overseas next season.

