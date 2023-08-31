The two Far South Coast volunteers recognised at the annual Surf Life Savings Awards of Excellence are humble about their contribution and insist it was a team effort.
At the awards in Sydney on Saturday, August 26, Cheryl McCarthy of Bermagui Surf Life Saving Club was named surf life saver of the year.
Narooma Surf Life Saving Club's Ben Bate was awarded support operations member of the year for his role as duty officer of the club he has volunteered with for 15 years.
Ms McCarthy said the award was "very unexpected".
She has volunteered with Bermagui SLSC, where she is club secretary, for 10 years.
Ms McCarthy was among the SLSC members who pitched in during the 2018 Tathra bushfires and turned Bermagui SLSC into an evacuation centre in the Black Summer bushfires.
She recently stepped down after five years as director of life saving for the Far South Coast SLSC branch.
Ms McCarthy is also a trainer for a range of qualifications including jet ski and bronze medallion.
She said SLSC volunteers have a range of skills but share a willingness to give up their time with a smile on their face.
"They are wired to help their community.
"It is a very rewarding group to spend time with," Ms McCarthy said.
She said while it is an individual award it is never about any one individual.
"It takes a huge team of people pulling in the same direction to have success so I am really fortunate to have some amazing people around me and everyone has earned a part of this award."
Ms McCarthy was full of praise for Mr Bate who she has worked with a fair bit in her capacity as director.
"Ben is exceptionally knowledgeable, professional and always calm under pressure."
She said it is the first time someone from the Far South Coast has won that award.
"His skills are exceptional but the way he manages his team and empathy he shows for family members impacted by incidents make him an all-round exceptional person," Ms McCarthy said.
Mr Bate shared her sentiment about the award reflecting the whole team.
"It is an acknowledgement of our club and members rather than an individual.
"This is the reality. It is never one person," he said.
"The award is far more about the people involved behind the scenes, at all levels, who do they they do and recognition of the reasons they do it."
