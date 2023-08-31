Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

EPA orders stop work on logging site after greater glider found dead

By Staff Writers
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:04pm, first published 11:56am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logging sites in the Tallaganda State Forest as seen by drone photography. Picture by WWF.
Logging sites in the Tallaganda State Forest as seen by drone photography. Picture by WWF.

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has issued Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) an immediate Stop Work Order to cease harvesting in parts of the Tallaganda State Forest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.