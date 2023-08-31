EPA orders stop work on logging site after greater glider found dead

The NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA) has issued Forestry Corporation of NSW (FCNSW) an immediate Stop Work Order to cease harvesting in parts of the Tallaganda State Forest.
Following a community complaint, EPA officers inspected several active logging compartments in Tallaganda on Tuesday 30 August and located a deceased Southern Greater Glider around 50 metres from forestry harvest operations. It is not yet known how the glider died.
EPA Acting Executive Director Operations, Steve Orr said the discovery of a deceased glider was extremely concerning given their increased reliance on unburnt areas of the forest following the 2019/20 bushfires and its proximity to active harvest operations.
"Southern Greater Gliders are an endangered species and shelter in multiple tree cavities, known as 'den trees', over large distances," Mr Orr said.
"Den trees are critical for the food, shelter and movement of gliders and FCNSW is required to protect them and implement 50 metre exclusion zones around identified den trees.
"While community reports suggest around 400 Southern Greater Gliders may be living in the Tallaganda State Forest, FCNSW has identified only one den tree and we are not confident that habitat surveys have been adequately conducted to ensure all den trees are identified.
"The EPA has a strong compliance and enforcement program for native forestry, and we will take immediate action where warranted, including issuing stop work orders for alleged non-compliance."
FCNSW has been ordered to immediately cease all harvesting, haulage operations, and any road and track construction work in the areas of concern in the Tallaganda State Forest. The order is in place for 40 days and can be extended.
In a statement released on Wednesday night, the World Wide Fund for Nature-Australia commended the Environment Minister Penny Sharpe and the EPA for a 'swift investigation and halt to logging'.
The WWF said the Tallaganda State forest West of Batemans Bay and South of Braidwood, was "one of the state's last remaining greater glider strongholds".
"We are deeply upset but not surprised that a dead greater glider was found just 50 metres from logging operations," WWF-Australia chief conservation officer Rachel Lowry said.
"WWF's conservation scientists warned the government agency responsible for this destruction of the reckless impact this logging would have on greater gliders.
"Forestry Corporation of NSW's own plans reveal an area equivalent to more than 2,500 rugby league fields at Tallaganda State Forest is being impacted."
She said the WWF was proud of the community support and outcry following the grim discovery.
"The fact that it had to come to this, an actual sighting of a deceased, endangered animal, is beyond sad, and we can only hope that this temporary cease fire becomes permanent to help give the Greater Glider a fighting chance," she said.
"The NSW Government has an opportunity to fast track a commitment to transitioning to native timber harvesting. There are better solutions than what we have witnessed this week in Tallaganda."
