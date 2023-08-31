A Correspondent writes that the Mosquito Bay district [now Malua Bay] is suffering severely from the result of drought during last summer and autumn. Being hilly country, it was then too dry and hard to plough to grow winter feed, and farmers are now buying on the Sydney market in an effort to save at least some of their milking cows. As heavy frosts are unknown, such fodders as sorghum, saccaline, etc., can be cut quite green right through the winter months. Some dairymen have had the misfortune to lose at least 50 per cent of their herds, which does not help to brighten their prospects for the coming spring. However, in spite of adverse conditions, we hear that an effort is to be made to re-open the co-operative cheese factory, which owing to the scarcity of milk, was only manufacturing for about four months, after being opened in December of last year. ...