Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
100 years ago, technology aids sawmill

Updated August 31 2023 - 11:55am, first published 11:47am
The team at the millers in 1919. Picture supplied.
The team at the millers in 1919. Picture supplied.

Under the guidance of Mr. C. Carter, Miss Dulcie Louttit has passed successfully her examination for entrance to Hereford House Teachers' College.

