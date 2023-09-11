Regular walkers in Narooma's Tailwaggers event must learn a new trick this year.
The familiar route has been changed because Eurobodalla Shire Council is replacing pipes under the seabed of Wagonga Inlet.
Walkers will be taking their dogs to Australia Rock and past Marine Rescue Narooma's base.
The annual Tailwaggers event is the most important fundraiser for the Eurobodalla branch of the Animal Welfare League.
Branch president Clare Hooper said they have re-homed 59 dogs in the last 12 months and during June and July they distributed $7000 worth of vouchers for desexing and vaccinations.
"People were incredibly grateful," Ms Hooper said.
READ ALSO:
To draw in the crowds Ms Hooper has secured chef and TV/radio presenter, Paul West, as judge.
"When they were filming River Cottage they did a whole episode on Digger being trained with the AWL," Ms Hooper said.
Mr West will judge which is the happiest dog, the best small dog, the best big dog and the dog in the best fancy dress.
He is also tasked with selecting the dog most like its owner.
The sixth prize is for the winner of one of the wonderfully mad ring games.
The winner of the raffle, drawn on the day, will receive two nights accommodation, for up to four people, at the stunning Black Bream Point Cottages.
Ms Hooper would love every dog she has re-homed in the last 12 months to join the walk and ring events.
Rangers will take their own dogs on the walk and possibly bring along some dogs from the pound who need a new home.
All dogs registered for the walk can get their weight checked by staff from Montague Vets and, for a nominal sum, get their nails clipped, with the proceeds going to AWL.
For humans there is a sausage sizzle, soft drinks and coffee from Rolf's Patisserie coffee van.
People without dogs are encouraged to bring their treasures to the car boot sale.
There is no need to book.
Just turn up to NATA Oval around 7am on Sunday, September 17, to take advantage of the captive audience of people walking their dogs around the oval.
The cost is $15 per car or $25 per ute or trailer.
Registrations for the walk open at 9am with the walk, led by Mr West and Digger, beginning at 10am.
Registration costs $5 and includes entry to all the ring events.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.