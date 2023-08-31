The Broulee Brewhouse has swept the Australian Independent Beer Awards, with nine of the brewery's 11 entries scoring a silver or bronze medal.
Among the silver winners was the Broulee Brewhouse's staple IPA, Baltic Porter, XPA and mid-haze beers.
Master brewer Matt Stitt said it felt great to receive positive feedback on his creations.
"It was a really good morale boost to get some awards and recognition," he said.
The pale ale, stout, hazy ale, Irish red and Broulee blonde all secured bronze medals in their respective categories at the August 23 awards.
The Brewhouse's entries were up against more than 1300 beers from 190 independent breweries across the country, including Milton's Dangerous Ales, Felons Brewing Co and Hawkers Beer.
Considering Mr Stitt has only been on the job at Broulee for 18 months, the medals were an unexpected achievement for the master brewer.
"I started in the wine industry and began working at a winery that had a brewery attached.
"I started there and fell in love."
He said now that the Broulee Brewhouse's has expanded their menu of frothy beverages from seven to 16, the team felt it was time to put their brews on the national stage.
"It was good to see the IPA getting silver. It got bronze in previous awards, so we're seeing it move in the right direction."
He said it was heartening to see South Coast breweries get recognition the national stage.
"It was pretty special for Dangerous Ales to be named champion in the hazy IPA category."
Mr Stitt said the amount of medals they scored would put them in the top tier of breweries in the region.
"We're all pretty proud to come away with four silver and five bronze medals.
"Now we're striving for gold."
As spring sets in, the Brewhouse is preparing for a busy season and will host a Collaboration Brew Day on September 15 to connect with brewers along the South Coast.
Learn more at their website, brouleebrewhouse.com.au.
