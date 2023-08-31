Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
South Coast brewery Broulee Brewhouse sweeps Australian Independent Beer Awards with nine medals

Megan McClelland
By Megan McClelland
Updated August 31 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:30pm
Broulee Brewhouse brewers Evandro Bernardi, Reece Bredin and Matt Stitt. Picture supplied
The Broulee Brewhouse has swept the Australian Independent Beer Awards, with nine of the brewery's 11 entries scoring a silver or bronze medal.

