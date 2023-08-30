Narooma's Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline project is literally coming to life with the public able to appreciate the coastal protection benefits it offers versus a traditional rock wall.
The Eurobodalla Shire Council's coastal management plan for estuaries recommended the restoration of a section of Wagonga Inlet's foreshore where the seawall was failing.
The first stage of the project, restoring multiple oyster reefs, occurred between June 2022 and April 2023.
READ ALSO:
On-ground works for the reshaping of the banks and saltmarsh restoration began in June 2023.
James Caffery, natural resource management officer at ESC, is managing the project.
Mr Caffery said they have been regrading the foreshore and removing the failed sea wall.
"They are replacing it with a living shoreline with a small rock toe and then saltmarsh plants above it," he said.
Saltmarsh species are planted on the lower two levels and native terrestrials like westringia, lomandra, poa, pigface and tetragonia on the upper level.
The three layers provide a buffer to prevent run-off, as well as being valuable fish, bird and reptile habitat.
Heidi Thomson, natural resource and sustainability coordinator at ESC, said the foreshore will be pretty busy over the next few months as infrastructure goes in.
These include a main access ramp raised above the sandflat, informal access to the sandflat at low tide without trampling on the saltmarsh flat, a jetty and floating pontoon.
Ms Thomson said in the 1950s there was a floating pontoon so people could access the Deep Hole, an informal swimming pool before the man-made pool was built.
"We are trying to bring that back to give people access to the Deep Hole," she said.
Mr Caffery said they have "hundreds of thousands" of oysters in the reefs acting as natural filters.
The Sydney rock oysters populated the intertidal reef by themselves.
"We are finding up to 400 on a single rock," he said.
They had to seed the subtidal reef with 2 million of the critically endangered angasi oyster.
Ms Thomson said the angasi seeding was a first for NSW and will have many benefits including making the area near the Deep Hole an amazing snorkelling location.
The jetty, pontoon, secondary access, planting and educational signage by Aboriginal artists should be complete by Christmas and open to the public.
"After the busy summer season we intend to return to do the last component, the boardwalk," Ms Thomson said.
The Living Shoreline project is a partnership with NSW Department of Primary Industries, ESC and The Nature Conservancy.
The federal government's Reef Builder initiative, the NSW Marine Estate Management Strategy and the NSW Environmental Trust provide funding support.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.