Bay Post-Moruya Examiner
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Eurobodalla Shire Council managing Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline

MW
By Marion Williams
Updated August 31 2023 - 11:26am, first published 8:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eurobodalla Shire Council's natural resource and sustainability coordinator Heidi Thomson and natural resource management officer James Caffery inspect progress at the Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline project in Narooma. Picture by Marion Williams
Eurobodalla Shire Council's natural resource and sustainability coordinator Heidi Thomson and natural resource management officer James Caffery inspect progress at the Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline project in Narooma. Picture by Marion Williams

Narooma's Wagonga Inlet Living Shoreline project is literally coming to life with the public able to appreciate the coastal protection benefits it offers versus a traditional rock wall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Marion Williams

Journalist

Moved to this beautiful part of the world in December 2019. Too many years as a writer, researcher and journalist to count. Now covering the southern end of Eurobodalla, Bodalla to Tilba, plus Bermagui. Contact me at marion.williams@austcommunitymedia.com.au if you have a story you think our readers would like.

Local News

Get the latest Batemans Bay news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.